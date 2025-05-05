Arkansas Schools for the Deaf, Blind, Visually Impaired tour Crystal Bridges
On the last Tuesday of April, dozens of high school students from Arkansas visited Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Each year, the museum hosts approximately 6,000 students, providing funding for both transportation and lunch. However, this was the first time that students from the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Arkansas School for the Deaf participated in a field trip to the museum. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams visited the event and spoke with organizers and administrators to learn more.