Arkansas Schools for the Deaf, Blind, Visually Impaired tour Crystal Bridges

By Kyle Kellams
Published May 5, 2025 at 3:19 PM CDT
Students from the Arkansas School for the Deaf and the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired sit during a field trip to Crystal Bridges.
Kyle Kellams
/
kuaf
Students from the Arkansas School for the Deaf and the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired sit during a field trip to Crystal Bridges.

On the last Tuesday of April, dozens of high school students from Arkansas visited Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Each year, the museum hosts approximately 6,000 students, providing funding for both transportation and lunch. However, this was the first time that students from the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Arkansas School for the Deaf participated in a field trip to the museum. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams visited the event and spoke with organizers and administrators to learn more.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
