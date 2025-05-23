Meet the Fayetteville artist behind some of Marvel, DC’s boldest heroes
Aaron Kuder is a comic book artist whose dynamic, detailed style has brought to life some of the biggest names in comics—including Superman, Spider-Man, Ghost Rider and, most recently, Daredevil. What some fans might not know is that Kuder also calls Fayetteville home. When Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis learned about Kuder’s northwest Arkansas roots, he reached out for a conversation. The two sat down last month in the Bruce and Ann Applegate News Studio One.