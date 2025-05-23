© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Meet the Fayetteville artist behind some of Marvel, DC’s boldest heroes

By Jack Travis
Published May 23, 2025 at 12:47 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Marvel Comics, DC Comics

Aaron Kuder is a comic book artist whose dynamic, detailed style has brought to life some of the biggest names in comics—including Superman, Spider-Man, Ghost Rider and, most recently, Daredevil. What some fans might not know is that Kuder also calls Fayetteville home. When Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis learned about Kuder’s northwest Arkansas roots, he reached out for a conversation. The two sat down last month in the Bruce and Ann Applegate News Studio One.

Tags
Ozarks at Large BooksComics
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
