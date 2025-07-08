© 2025 KUAF
Lack of smoke detectors contributes to 34 Arkansas deaths through June

By Matthew Moore
Published July 8, 2025 at 4:23 PM CDT
Adobe Stock

Arkansas recorded 34 fire-related fatalities through June, surpassing last year's total and matching 2023 numbers, according to the Arkansas State Fire Marshal's Office. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore spoke with Eddie Anderson, a community risk reduction specialist with the Arkansas State Fire Marshal's Office, who cites the lack of smoke detectors as a significant factor. Anderson said that having one working detector increases survival chances by 60%.

Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
