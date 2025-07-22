A minor league groundskeeper keeps Naturals' field pristine
Northwest Arkansas Naturals head groundskeeper Stephen Crockett was named Texas League Head Groundskeeper of the Year for 2024 after making significant improvements to the field. Crockett and assistant Lee Anderson maintain Arvest Ballpark's field, working long hours, often from sunrise to sundown during off-weeks, to keep the playing surface in top condition. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore spent a day with the grounds crew at the ballpark.