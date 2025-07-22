© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

A minor league groundskeeper keeps Naturals' field pristine

By Matthew Moore
Published July 22, 2025 at 1:04 PM CDT
Stephen Crockett was named Texas League Head Groundskeeper of the year for the 2024 season.
Courtesy
/
Northwest Arkansas Naturals
Stephen Crockett was named Texas League Head Groundskeeper of the Year for the 2024 season.

Northwest Arkansas Naturals head groundskeeper Stephen Crockett was named Texas League Head Groundskeeper of the Year for 2024 after making significant improvements to the field. Crockett and assistant Lee Anderson maintain Arvest Ballpark's field, working long hours, often from sunrise to sundown during off-weeks, to keep the playing surface in top condition. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore spent a day with the grounds crew at the ballpark.

Ozarks at Large Northwest Arkansas NaturalsSports
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
