Angie Cooper named CEO of Heartland Forward, sets $500M goal

Kellams: A change for Bentonville-based Heartland Forward: Ross Duvall, the founding CEO of the organization dedicated to accelerating economic activity in the middle of the country, is transitioning to chairman emeritus. Angie Cooper, president and CEO of Heartland Forward, will lead the organization.

Cooper says the mission for Heartland Forward remains the same:

Cooper: Changing the narrative of the middle of the country and accelerating economic growth. And we wake up every single day thinking about how we can be a resource for states and local communities. What's exciting for the work ahead of what we do at Heartland Forward is we've set a big, bold goal to help generate $500 million in economic impact by 2030 across the 20 states we define as the heartland, which actually make up the third-largest economy in the world. We're excited to continue to roll up our sleeves over the next five years to really help accelerate economic growth in the heartland to hit that goal.

Kellams: How much of a role does developing technology play?

Cooper: Significant role. As a policy think-and-do tank, we focus on three impact areas. The first is centered around regional competitiveness. How do we make sure those 20 states that make up the third-largest economy in the world remain regionally competitive?

Our work in regional competitiveness was grounded in making sure everyone in the heartland has access to high-speed internet. That's extremely important, and there's still lots of work to be done to get it officially over the finish line. Once we get that infrastructure in the ground for communities or whatever technology is needed, how do we help harness the power of AI? We're thinking about AI as it relates to the future of work, the future of education, the future of healthcare, the future of agriculture. Technology and innovation is moving so fast, so it's extremely important, and that sits solely in one of our impact areas.

We're also talking about innovation around how do we build a talent pipeline in the middle of the country, and how do we ensure we have healthy communities through our work in our health and wellness impact area.

Kellams: Big lofty goals. On one hand, you have a strength in that you have the third-largest economy. But it spreads over 20 states. You’ve got to have technological goals, health and wellness goals, and cooperation between those states.

Cooper: Absolutely. And that's why, because of the amazing team we have at Heartland Forward as a think-and-do tank, we're going to take our research team and our data and analytics to help drive where innovation is, how we can get better, and how we can take technological advances from a research standpoint to then hand to a governor or an economic director to think about how our states and communities are investment-ready.

What's really the magic around the work we do on the ‘do’ side of the think-and-do is we're rolling up our sleeves in these communities, in these states to say, let's build this plan together. Let's make sure you have the capacity to really drive economic success across the industries that matter. We do a lot of convening, bringing people together to talk about these challenges and opportunities.

What's unique is it's never a one-size-fits-all approach. Sometimes you can take an urban solution that will work in a rural area, but it's just the dedication and time we spend both on the research side and then putting that into action.

Kellams: One of the goals Heartland Forward has put forward is continuing the Pulse of the Heartland initiative. What is that, and how can that advance these goals?

Cooper: Pulse of the Heartland is an opportunity for Heartland Forward to collaborate. It's a tool and resource for the media, business and industry, investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to learn more about what's happening in the middle of the country around our three impact areas. Specifically, how do we share best practices and get more information in the hands of people in the heartland and across the country to understand the good things happening and share best practices?

It is also a data and resource tool. In the coming months, you will see us partnering with key folks narrowing in on specific issues. Some of our partners will be co-writing pieces with us. I highly encourage everyone to visit our website, heartlandforward.org. If you want to know about the amazing things happening in the middle of the country and amplify those, definitely check out Pulse of the Heartland.

Kellams: Is part of the mission also to let people outside the middle of the country, whether in the U.S. or abroad, know what’s happening here?

Cooper: That's right. To advance the middle of the country, you have to have a global perspective. The middle of the country needs the coasts as much as the coasts need the middle of the country. We're constantly collaborating across the entire country and at a global level.

There are so many people in our country who want to see communities succeed, families succeed, and states succeed. It's about how we bring that knowledge and expertise together to drive forward with progress. That's what's exciting about the work we do. The team at Heartland Forward gets to see and be a part of that every single day.

Kellams: Heartland Summit going to continue?

Cooper: Yes. The Heartland Summit is every 18 months. This past May we had an amazing group of global leaders in Bentonville, Arkansas, talking about some of the issues we've just discussed. Look for the next one in fall 2026. For an event like that, we've already started planning, so we're excited to bring people back to Bentonville in Northwest Arkansas.

Kellams: And I know these goals for 2030 are going to be here before long.

Cooper: Thanks for the reminder. We are diligently defining how we ensure we're tracking the work we do to reach that $500 million goal. One of the best things about it is it's not Heartland Forward doing it on our own — it's the partners, it's the stories.

You'll probably get some highlights at the end of this year, which will be our first official year after announcing the $500 million goal. You'll see data, statistics, and examples of how we've already started to meet that goal. But the best part is you'll hear the real-life stories of the impact. I hope you have me on again so I can tell some of those. And thanks for putting a little bit of pressure on me as well.

Kellams: I did not intend to put pressure on you. Angie Cooper, thank you, as always, for your time.

Cooper: Thank you so much. I appreciate it.

Kellams: Angie Cooper is succeeding Ross Duvall as CEO of Bentonville-based Heartland Forward. Duvall is transitioning to chairman emeritus. Our conversation took place last week.

