Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Britt's Picks: October brings art, music events across NWA

By Brittany Johnson,
Kyle Kellams
Published October 2, 2025
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

October 3
Visual Art Night at The Medium
The Medium, Springdale

October 4
TEDxFayetteville – “REmember, REturn, REvive,”
Fayetteville Public Library and Movement Room

October 4
Art Fair
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

October 7
Heritage High School Orchestra Folk Fest
Railyard Live, Rogers

October 8 - October 12
Hillberry Music Festival
The Farm Campground, Eureka Springs

October 5 - October 11
Banned Book Week 2025
Nationwide, celebrated at FPL

Local Events
Brittany Johnson
Brittany Johnson is the director of communications for Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE) and a contributor for Ozarks at Large.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
