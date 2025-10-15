© 2025 KUAF
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Britt’s Picks: Haunted trails, gallery nights, plus dinner with friends

By Brittany Johnson,
Kyle Kellams
Published October 15, 2025 at 4:13 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Britt’s Picks: October 17–26

Dinner with Friends
📅 October 24, 5–7 p.m.
📍 Two Friends Books, Bentonville
Walk-in only

Doily, a solo exhibition by Jaquelin Zazueta
📅 Open Saturdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., and by appointment
🖼️ On view through November 8
📍 Pond Gallery, Fayetteville

NWA Gridiron
📅 October 24, 6–10 p.m.
📍 The Medium, Springdale

Social Hour: Creative Direction with Anna E. Cottrell, Creative Director at MIXD Gallery
📅 October 22, 6–8 p.m.
📍 MIXD Gallery, Bentonville

The Eureka Springs Theatre Company presents: Haunted Trail Walk
📅 October 17, 18, 24, 25, and 26
🎟️ Tours run every half hour, 7–9 p.m.
📍 Bear Creek Nursery, Eureka Springs

Tags
Ozarks at Large Local EventsThe Medium
Brittany Johnson
Brittany Johnson is the director of communications for Creative Arkansas Community Hub &amp; Exchange (CACHE) and a contributor for Ozarks at Large.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
