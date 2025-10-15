Britt’s Picks: Haunted trails, gallery nights, plus dinner with friends
Britt’s Picks: October 17–26
Dinner with Friends
📅 October 24, 5–7 p.m.
📍 Two Friends Books, Bentonville
Walk-in only
Doily, a solo exhibition by Jaquelin Zazueta
📅 Open Saturdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., and by appointment
🖼️ On view through November 8
📍 Pond Gallery, Fayetteville
NWA Gridiron
📅 October 24, 6–10 p.m.
📍 The Medium, Springdale
Social Hour: Creative Direction with Anna E. Cottrell, Creative Director at MIXD Gallery
📅 October 22, 6–8 p.m.
📍 MIXD Gallery, Bentonville
The Eureka Springs Theatre Company presents: Haunted Trail Walk
📅 October 17, 18, 24, 25, and 26
🎟️ Tours run every half hour, 7–9 p.m.
📍 Bear Creek Nursery, Eureka Springs