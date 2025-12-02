NWACC music drive fuels growth, sparks funding push, December concerts

A few weeks ago, we invited Michael Brown from the NWACC Music Department to the Carver Center for Public Radio to discuss the school’s used instrument drive. He returned to the Bruce Applegate News Studio One yesterday to speak with Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis about the drive’s results and what’s next for the growing music department.

Michael Brown: We had so many responses from the community reaching out, donating different kinds of instruments. We actually had one really extra-large donation from one individual who donated probably 13 guitars, around nine basses, stands, and then on top of that, he also donated like 15 guitar kits. Which are like different bodies and different styles of guitars that people will be able to put together, learn how to solder the wiring, all this kind of stuff. Finishing, painting- he gave us all the stuff for that.

So not only did he give us stuff that we needed for our actual program, but stuff for this new class and course that we’re going to start teaching, the instrument repair. So, I mean, it was just a tremendous success.

Jack Travis: Just reiterate what position that puts you in as your department grows and goes in this new direction.

Brown: Yeah, absolutely. You know, for the classes and the courses that we teach where students are using those instruments, now we’re able to put an instrument in somebody’s hand right away. So the idea of cost affecting students and maybe holding them back, not being able to do these things because of not being able to afford an instrument—now I can put that in their hands. And it’s going to be something that I’m just very proud to be able to share with our students, our community, that kind of thing. So it’s going to open up huge opportunities. And I’m just thrilled for that.

Travis: Music drive. It’s over. It was a success.What’s next this season?

Brown: What’s next actually—so tomorrow, on Dec. 2, we’re doing the NWACC Giving Day. There are five different departments that put in for some things, and luckily, NWACC Music Department was one of those that got accepted for this giving day. And it happens tomorrow.

We have a goal of about $5,000, but we realistically probably could use more, because what we’re raising the money for is to basically revitalize our technology infrastructure for our department. And this will be able to help us in future recordings, just all kinds of things, just updating, because some of the stuff that’s in there has been there since I was a student a long time ago, let’s just say that.

Travis: Can you give me an example? You said recording equipment might be affected by this. What are some other things that will be updated?

Brown: Oh, yeah. So, like our soundboard, miking, anything and everything—basically our software that we’re going to be using, recording software, a new laptop and iPad and computers just to help run the software. We just want to try to get our technologies updated to where not only we can do things in the modern age now, but also be looking ten years into the future. Something to where we’re going to be able to help ourselves out. And once again, this is going to be huge and benefit our students.

One thing that I hope to bring back is our work-study program where students could come in, record concerts, edit concerts, and work with that kind of stuff as well. There are just so many facets of music, and I’m looking forward to this because I think it’s going to open up so many opportunities for our students.

Travis: Absolutely. And you also have some concerts coming up this month.

Brown: Yeah. So this is my first concert coming up with the Chamber Singers as the director for them this semester, Dec. 4, this Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Walmart Auditorium in the Shewmaker Center, which is at the Bentonville NWACC campus. It’ll start at 7 p.m. This concert is going to feature the Chamber Singers for the first portion, but then the second portion is going to feature our jazz band.

We’re going to try to keep it under an hour and a half, because I always say anything over an hour and a half is a hostage situation. But the Chamber Singers will open up the concert, and the jazz band will close out the concert. There should be something for everybody at this concert. So please come out and enjoy the music and be part of the festivities.

Travis: Anything else going on?

Brown: Yeah, one more thing, actually. Dec. 11, the Community Chorus of NWA is having their first concert. That will also be 7 p.m. at the Walmart Auditorium in the Shewmaker Center on the Bentonville NWACC campus again. And this is going to be just a great concert of some local people that have come together for this community chorus.

I’m really excited to see what happens with these guys. So just come out, support. It’ll be free entertainment. Come out and listen and be part of the festivities.

Travis: Anything else that I forgot to ask or anything else that you wanted to mention?

Brown: No, I would just say go back on this giving day. It is a one-day drive. So if you see the text message, you can text into it. There’s a QR code. I’ve shared all this stuff with you so we can hopefully post on the website and that kind of stuff. But it’s just a big one-day drive, so whatever you can—if you feel it in your heart to give to the music department—please help us out. We need it.

That was Michael Brown with the Northwest Arkansas Community College Music Department, speaking with Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis. You can text NWACCGIVES13 to 71777 to support the department.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.