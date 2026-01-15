© 2026 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Downtown Rogers Restaurant Weekend highlights culinary growth

By Kyle Kellams
Published January 15, 2026 at 4:58 PM CST
Credit, Destination Rogers
Credit, Destination Rogers

Here’s something to keep our eyes on. Next week, the 2026 James Beard Award semifinalist will be announced. Last year, chefs at three Northwest Arkansas restaurants Conifer, Yeyo’s and Wright’s were included in those nominations.

This weekend, the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce is helping place a spotlight on restaurants in the center of Rogers. Sam Danneberg, director of downtown development for Rogers-Lowell Chamber, says the city is experiencing a culinary growth spurt.

Very passionate cooks opening restaurants. And we’ve gotten to a point where I looked at downtown Rogers and all of these restaurants we’re so proud of. That’s why aren’t we bragging enough about them?”

Dannenberg says the chamber worked with restaurant owners, staff and chefs to put together the first ever Downtown Rogers Restaurant weekend, starting today and lasting through Sunday.

“And then just kind of started putting it together as a way just to bring as many eyes onto the incredible restaurant scene in downtown Rogers, all the options and all the great stories.”

He says about a dozen eateries are offering exclusive meals and deals through the weekend. The special weekend can also boost traffic into restaurants during the typically slow time between New Year’s and Valentine’s Day.

The growth in eating options in downtown Rogers means more variety as well. Among the fare included in this first Downtown Rogers Restaurant Weekend, Filipino skewers, gelato, nachos, flatbread pizza, bagels, honey fried chicken stir fry, and lamb T-bone.

Danenberg says the weekend celebrates diversity of food and—

“And you can see that in the deals as well. There’s some that twenty percent off all food, some that are doing. The chef has put together a very special dish with specially ordered products. Some have meal deals where it’s couples dates where you get a whole bunch of things, like all brought out in different appetizers, salads and things like that. And that’s all on the Destination Rogers, the Downtown Rogers Restaurant Weekend website.”

You can find out more about the weekend here.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

Ozarks at Large Downtown Rogers
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
