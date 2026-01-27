© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Talkin’ Tunes with Kyle 1/27/2026

By Kyle Kellams
Published January 27, 2026 at 2:27 PM CST
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026: 

  • 6–8 p.m. – Richard Burnett at JJ’s, Fayetteville.
  • 6 p.m. – Olivia Woo at Six Twelve Coffeehouse, west Fayetteville.
  • 7 p.m. – Mandy Patinkin with Adam Ben David at Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville.
  • 7–10:30 p.m. – Amber Violet at Pedaler’s Pub, Bentonville.
  • 7–10 p.m. – Tabitha Graves and Rick Endel at 906 Lounge, Fort Smith.
  • 5–8 p.m. – Los Roscoes at the Gravel Bar at Wanderer’s Lodge, Eureka Springs.

Friday, Jan. 30, 2026: 

  • 5 p.m. doors, 6 p.m. music – Maud Crawford at George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
  • 9 p.m. – Ultimate Linkin Park tribute show at George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
  • 6–8 p.m. – Tim Warden at Moxy Hotel, Fayetteville.
  • 8 p.m. – Blues City Limits at Pub on the Bricks, Rogers.
  • 7 p.m. – Dominic Brian Roy at the Gravel Bar at Wanderer’s Lodge, Eureka Springs.
  • 9 p.m. – Travis Kidd at Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs.
  • 7 p.m. – Josh Abbott Band at Ozark Music Hall, Fayetteville.
  • 9 p.m. – Ozark Cobras at Chelsea’s, Eureka Springs.
  • 7 p.m. – Jeff Horton Band at the Music Depot, downtown Rogers.

Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026: 

  • 9 a.m.–4 p.m. – Woodwind Day at Northeastern State University, Tahlequah.
  • 7:30 p.m. – Symphony of Northwest Arkansas performs Across the Silk Road at Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville.
  • 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. music – Echo Eden and the Dreamers, The Belladonnas and Buckshot Princess at Nomads Trailside, Fayetteville.
  • 6–9 p.m. – Shaw Revolver at 906 Lounge, Fort Smith
  • 10p.m. – Roll Cage Mary at 906 Lounge, Fort Smith.
  • 8 p.m. – Get In The Trucks at Pub on the Bricks, Rogers.
  • 8 p.m. – Emo Night Tour at George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026:  

  • 5:30 p.m. doors, 6–8 p.m. music – Carolina Mendoza at Ozark Folkways/ Fayetteville Folk School listening room, downtown Rogers. Tickets: $25.

Monday, Feb. 2, 2026: 

  • 7:30 p.m. – Jasmine Choi performs at Faulkner Performing Arts Center, University of Arkansas, closing the Arkansas Flute Festival.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Local Music NewsTalkin' Tunes
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content