Talkin’ Tunes with Kyle 1/27/2026

Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026:
- 6–8 p.m. – Richard Burnett at JJ’s, Fayetteville.
- 6 p.m. – Olivia Woo at Six Twelve Coffeehouse, west Fayetteville.
- 7 p.m. – Mandy Patinkin with Adam Ben David at Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville.
- 7–10:30 p.m. – Amber Violet at Pedaler’s Pub, Bentonville.
- 7–10 p.m. – Tabitha Graves and Rick Endel at 906 Lounge, Fort Smith.
- 5–8 p.m. – Los Roscoes at the Gravel Bar at Wanderer’s Lodge, Eureka Springs.
Friday, Jan. 30, 2026:
- 5 p.m. doors, 6 p.m. music – Maud Crawford at George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
- 9 p.m. – Ultimate Linkin Park tribute show at George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
- 6–8 p.m. – Tim Warden at Moxy Hotel, Fayetteville.
- 8 p.m. – Blues City Limits at Pub on the Bricks, Rogers.
- 7 p.m. – Dominic Brian Roy at the Gravel Bar at Wanderer’s Lodge, Eureka Springs.
- 9 p.m. – Travis Kidd at Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs.
- 7 p.m. – Josh Abbott Band at Ozark Music Hall, Fayetteville.
- 9 p.m. – Ozark Cobras at Chelsea’s, Eureka Springs.
- 7 p.m. – Jeff Horton Band at the Music Depot, downtown Rogers.
Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026:
- 9 a.m.–4 p.m. – Woodwind Day at Northeastern State University, Tahlequah.
- 7:30 p.m. – Symphony of Northwest Arkansas performs Across the Silk Road at Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville.
- 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. music – Echo Eden and the Dreamers, The Belladonnas and Buckshot Princess at Nomads Trailside, Fayetteville.
- 6–9 p.m. – Shaw Revolver at 906 Lounge, Fort Smith
- 10p.m. – Roll Cage Mary at 906 Lounge, Fort Smith.
- 8 p.m. – Get In The Trucks at Pub on the Bricks, Rogers.
- 8 p.m. – Emo Night Tour at George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026:
- 5:30 p.m. doors, 6–8 p.m. music – Carolina Mendoza at Ozark Folkways/ Fayetteville Folk School listening room, downtown Rogers. Tickets: $25.
Monday, Feb. 2, 2026:
- 7:30 p.m. – Jasmine Choi performs at Faulkner Performing Arts Center, University of Arkansas, closing the Arkansas Flute Festival.
