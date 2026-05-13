White Street Walk in Eureka Springs marks 35 years

Kyle Kellams: This is Ozarks at Large. It's Wednesday. It's time for us to once again go the other way. Our guide, every time we go the other way, is Becca Martin Brown. Becca, how you doing?

Becca Martin Brown: Okay, guide, this is a really scary word. I can't read a map to save my soul. Well, however, yes, I can tell you about cool things going on in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley that you might not otherwise know about.

Kellams: And we've got a fun one this time.

Martin Brown: Oh, I love this event. You should know about the White Street Walk in Eureka Springs because this year is 35 years. And we are going to talk to the iconic artist Zeek Taylor about the White Street Walk and its founders. Good news and bad news, but you'll find out about that in a minute.

Kellams: Well, let's reach out to Zeek, one of my favorite people, and talk to him. And we are now connected to Zeek in Eureka Springs. Zeek, how are you doing?

Zeek Taylor: I'm doing fine. How are you?

Kellams: Very good. And you know who's with me? Becca Martin Brown.

Martin Brown: So I am super excited about White Street. You know that every year. But I want to talk about — I said in the intro that there was good news and bad news, and I want to talk about the bad news first. We just lost Eleanor Lux, who I think was actually the person who wanted to start White Street. Can you talk about her a little bit?

Taylor: Of course. Yeah. We missed Eleanor. She hadn't been able to participate the last few years because of health reasons. Now she's gone, and she was the driving force behind the event behind White Street when I moved here. She had been on White Street for quite a long time, as did was Mary Springer. All three of us had Memphis connections, but Eleanor's dream was to have this art walk on White Street, and when she approached me and Mary, we were all in about it. It was a dream of hers, and her dream is still going on as strong as ever, but we really do miss her. She was a good friend, a good neighbor, and a great artist.

Martin Brown: Her idea was that although you could go see art downtown in Eureka Springs, wouldn't it be fun if people could see your studio, where artists lived, where artists worked? Was that a common concept 35 years ago?

Taylor: I had read of other places that was having studio walks where the studios were open, but as far as Eureka Springs, I don't think it had happened here at that time. And I do think that's one of the draws to the event, is that people get to go into places that are usually not open to the public. Open my home one night a year. Glad to do that. It'd be — this would be the 35th time to do that.

Kellams: Zeek, for anyone who's been to the White Street Walk, they know it's more than things we've talked about. There's community. There are people up and down the streets. There seems to be sort of a general celebration of the artistic process that develops over those few hours every year.

Taylor: That's exactly right. It is not only an art show and sale, it is also a street party. Locals in particular look forward to it, because it's pretty much the first big event where everyone gets out after winter's gone and gets together, visits and supports the art. We also have music up and down the street. Food and drink. It's one big, wonderful party, one big social event.

Kellams: What does it take for 35 years to have the White Street Walk?

Taylor: A lot of work. I start prepping at least a month ahead of time. I, of course, I take down everything in my living room and in my adjacent studio to make room to display art. Some of it I've spent months creating. But before the event happens, the furniture — some of the furniture is moved upstairs. Chairs. Doors are taken down to help with the flow, and I do a lot of cooking, prepping for that. My freezer is full of cookies and candy-coated pretzels. So it's a lot of work, but it's well worth it. I've enjoyed doing it and look forward to doing it again this year.

Martin Brown: And over the years, other artists have been invited to kind of find a nook or cranny and show their work. And you've got your friend Gina Gallina in your driveway this year.

Taylor: I do, Gina is back. She was in my driveway a couple of years ago, and she's a dear, dear friend of mine, so I look forward to having her here again. I've also collected works. If I have time, I might run out and buy some more. Her work is fun, funky, and she's one of the most creative people I've ever met.

Martin Brown: Isn't there a picture of you somewhere wearing overalls that she crocheted?

Taylor: Yes. Then just my Farmer Zeek persona. Gina and I have worked together on two or three projects with me as Farmer Zeek. We did a commercial for Red Heart Yarn, and we did a national commercial for Arts One Presents as Gina the Crochet Genius, and me as Farmer Zeek.

Kellams: Zeek, what is it about Eureka Springs that something like the White Street Walk just works year after year?

Taylor: We have a lot of local support, of course, but people that have been once enjoy it for all the reasons we've talked about. One, that it's in a neighborhood and a lot of people return every year. They plan their vacation in Eureka Springs around White Street, just because it's such a magic night. And they also save up and prepare to buy a piece of art. It might be the only time of the year when they do that, but there's so much work available. Such a creative energy on White Street in the whole town, that it really is a draw for people that love the arts.

Martin Brown: This year is 4 to 10 o'clock on Friday, May 15, this Friday, and there will be lots of artists, 40 artists, maybe thereabouts.

Taylor: Yes, that's what we expect again this year.

Martin Brown: And parking is up to you.

Taylor: Parking is always a scramble, but you have to just look for it. Some people park up around the Crescent. They might have a pizza before they head out. There's also parking at the community center, which is on the corner of Kings Highway. The beginning of the upper loop in in 62. A 5 to 10 minute walk from there to White Street. The trolleys do run till 7. So people are here early at 4 o'clock, they could park the trolley station and ride the trolley, but they need to plan to get back on the trolley at 7 so they can get back to their car. Or if they park their trolley station downtown, they could ride the trolley up. And it's an easy walk downtown because it's downhill. So that's another option.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.