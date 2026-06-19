Ozark United FC pushes pro soccer timeline back to 2028

While the 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway, one local group is trying to capitalize on America's soccer moment. Ozark United FC is trying to become Arkansas's first professional soccer team. The club launched in 2023 with hopes to have a men's team playing in the USL Championship by this year, but has pushed back the target start date to 2028.

Wes Harris, managing director for Ozark United, says the biggest issue was moving locations from a 15-acre site in Pinnacle Hills in Rogers to a nearby 35-acre plot and increasing the stadium size to 5,000 seats. He tells Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth the demand was more than they had expected.

Harris: That was not necessarily something that we anticipated, that much demand that quickly. And it was kind of like, well, yes, it will delay things from our original goal, but if we know that we're going to quickly outgrow the space, it's better to take a step back, do it right and deliver something that is sustainable long term and something that's going to be around for a long time for the community.

Caruth: Well, I mean, I imagine you hear from fans and people who are jazzed and excited about this because it is, I mean, people really are excited and they feel invested in the club even before it has even taken form. So when you hear from people, or when people reach out to you and ask, okay, well, where's the team, you know, what do you tell them?

Harris: There's so many different moving parts, from, you know, we're not just trying to build a stadium. We're also bringing a massive development that the community is going to get to enjoy and use. And so it's just this really multifaceted, big project that on average, I think they take somewhere between three to five, some even seven years, within our league, within major... I mean, David Beckham in Miami, one of the more successful teams, didn't have a stadium for, he's still, you know, hasn't opened it, right, or just opened it rather. But it took them, I think, from when they announced he got his franchise, like maybe 10 years before they actually started playing. And then even more to then deliver the stadium.

So if David Beckham in Miami, one of the biggest soccer markets in the country, you know, it takes, it's that hard for him. I mean, just imagine, you know, how, with the resources he had, right? So it just, it, we're not trying to make excuses. It just, I don't think anyone, myself included, before coming behind the curtain, and it's not a knock on anybody, it's just you guys don't get to see. There's just things that again, under NDA and different things like that that we can't share publicly. But all I can say is one thing that we won't do is lie to people. And so if this thing is not going to happen, we're going to come out and say it, like we're not just going to continue to hold on to something if it's not going to happen. So, and like I said, we're more bullish than ever.

Caruth: Yeah. And well, I want to go back to some of that trust aspect and getting the community involved too. Because, I mean, even though there is not the pro team that you're working towards yet, you know, you guys are out there, you're doing community events, you've had some successes, you've worked with, you know, the Marshallese Soccer Federation to get that tournament happening. You've got the under-21 team, the youth academy. Can you talk about some of those community-building aspects and sort of laying the groundwork, because there's the foundation that's involved in all of that, too?

Harris: You're exactly right, Daniel, and I'm glad you brought that up. And it's exactly kind of how we continue to build. And what can we do in the meantime is just try to be a good partner in our community and be a steward of the game, growing the game in this great region.

And so what we have been doing is, one, I mean, I think we've been, our street, we have our street team. So Crystal, if you know Crystal, yeah, shout out to Crystal, she's amazing and runs our street team and is about at just about every event. And then it's like, where can we move the needle for soccer and our youth in the community? You mentioned the Marshallese Soccer Federation, trying to help them and participate when and where we can in any of their events, and how do we, you know, shout from the rooftops and help them market and broadcast their events and different things like that.

But the being a part of that, and in a small part, I want to make sure I'm not taking too much credit here, but a small part of that tournament and the Outrigger Cup and seeing them play their first ever national team match in the country's history was something I will always remember.

Building that, creating opportunities, you know, like a free youth clinic. How do you get access to great coaching? You know, pay to play is a rough thing over here in the U.S. And so we offer these free youth clinics, the boys academy and the partnership with Sporting Arkansas and rolling out the MLS Next academy. So we have six teams from U13 to U19 now, two of which won their conference in their first year. It just speaks to the level of talent that's here and we just need opportunity.

Caruth: Well, I want to talk about that. You know, about especially the youth academy is interesting, because I think that's where, you know, that's where the game professionally is really grown is in these pipelines. Because especially here, there has not been that pipeline, has not really existed in Arkansas, in this region. You would maybe have to go to a bigger market, go to a Dallas or go to, you know, some other bigger market where you could find those opportunities. So creating a pipeline here that actually allows kids to get the training they need and to see themselves as, there's an opportunity for me to go long term and to harness this talent. Like, how has that process been and how is it getting buy-in from like those schools or clubs to be a part of this?

Harris: Yeah, it's been great. We wanted to make sure that we are moving the needle. And what I mean by that is we have to be creating either something a little bit new, or new opportunities for either coaches, players or a new league platform, which is what we did with MLS Next. That had never been done before in the state. And kudos to Sporting for securing that. And then kudos to them again for taking on their community hat and saying, you know what, this would be way more powerful and a much better use of the platform under Ozark United FC, allowing us to come together and collab with them on that.

And I think the number of people coming to tryouts, like, speaks for itself. On six teams you had, in our first year, over 600 kids, but it's great. I mean, we had kids coming from Kansas to try out. Like, it was just, it was nuts, you know? So I think the response there, and then the proof of what happened on the pitch, one, in our results, but two, was the opportunities that it provided those players. Nineteen of 19 on our U19s soccer team are all going to play collegiate soccer. You know, there's a whole bunch of different levels in there, but it's all a matter of, that doesn't matter to us. It's all a matter of what did they want and how do we help them achieve that and provide the opportunities to help them get there?

Caruth: Yeah, this time is obviously a perfect time with, with the World Cup happening, that people are going to get to go to these events and get spark that interest and say, okay, I'm interested in soccer, I want to watch now. How do you keep that momentum going? How do you capitalize on it and keep it for the next few years as you get the club underway?

Harris: Yeah, I mean, hopefully part of the timing works out where, you know, the build of the club and the ramp up after those things happen and come out, that gets, and takes the excitement that came from the World Cup and people's interest and channeling that into, come build this with us, and engaging them and involving them even more than they already have been, and continuing to get people out and do more with our academy games.

And, you know, we have home games here as part of the league and it's insanely high quality soccer. And we get a number of people out. It's not just parents, like, it's a solid number of people. I mean, we probably get over a thousand people out to, you know, collectively through six games. So it's pretty cool.

Caruth: And where are those games played?

Harris: So they're kind of all over the place. We do a lot at Veterans Mount Hebron occasionally. Heritage was phenomenal in hosting us a few times. And so it's usually somewhere around there in Rogers. There's certain specifications and qualifications that we have to have for fields and stuff. And so that's a whole other radio show on facilities and the lack thereof in Northwest Arkansas.

Caruth: And then just, you know, for the next couple of weeks, for the next month or so, are there any specific events you guys have coming up that you want people to know about?

Harris: Absolutely. So, June 20 and 21, we have our first ever girls college soccer ID camp, and we have eight schools committed already to come, which I'm stoked about. You can register right online on our site. And then we will have another one for the World Cup final, which is July 19. That one is likely going to be somewhere in Rogers. We're still solidifying a location there, but, and working through some details before we can announce it, but likely Rogers. So look for more on that.

And then towards the back half of the summer we have, registration is up now, but we have our Girls Got Game clinic, youth clinic series for girls five to 10. And that's going to be kind of rotating throughout the different parks and rec orgs. So there will be a Bentonville one, a Fayetteville. You can come to one, you can come to all. So more details on that are also on the site and we'll come out as well as we get closer to those events. But there's a lot going on.

Caruth: Yeah. And then finally, just, I mean, for you, why do you love soccer? Why is this something that you are passionate about? I know it's your job right now, but you know, something obviously you got into because you care about it and you have to sort of evangelize this to people. So what is it that draws you to the game and why do you love it?

Harris: You know, first, I mean, I was a player, but even if I wasn't, that's not my favorite thing about the game, actually. Oddly enough, my favorite thing about the game is how ubiquitous it is. And what I mean by that is it's the most popular sport in the world. And I don't say that because it's like a trophy to be had. But what I love about it is because it's the most popular sport in the world, is I have met so many people that I never, ever would have met if it weren't for soccer. It just brings so many different communities and people together and breaks down barriers and eliminates silos.

And I really, really hope that we see that throughout this World Cup, in these events that we're either we're hosting, or Springdale's hosting, wherever you're choosing to gather. I really, really encourage people to get out of their houses or their homes and go experience this with other people in the community. It is such a game changing experience though. That is what I love most about it, is the connection that I feel in my bones. And I know it's kind of cheesy to say, but with other people, and so many of them I would never have met without the game.

Wes Harris is managing director for Ozark United FC. He spoke with Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth earlier this month.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.