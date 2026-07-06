Applications open for regional art show 'Our Art, Our Region, Our Time'

The Our Art, Our Region, Our Time regional art exhibit is now an established part of this area's art calendar. This year is the sixth edition of this very egalitarian approach to art. Any artist in any media, of any age, with any amount of experience can apply. This year's deadline for applications is Aug. 10. We asked Kathy Thompson, curator for the exhibit, and Thomas DeBari, director of visual arts at Walton Arts Center, to talk about the annual collection of regional art.

Thompson: Oh yes. And every year there are more and more. Last year we had over 400 applicants, but I think that that is the most wonderful part about this show for me. I was thinking of this this morning, that there are so many people in our area that don't necessarily consider themselves artists by trade or whatever, but they make art. And so those people all have a chance to be a part of this. And it has made so many people feel so much better in some ways about their town because they're included also and can be seen. And it has become such a popular show to come and see.

Kellams: Yeah, the previous five editions have included work by people whose names I instantly recognize, and then people who may be exhibiting for the first or second time in their lives.

DeBari: Yes, absolutely. I mean, some of those first time people, as Kathy said perfectly, are some of the most exciting things that you end up seeing, because it is so new and it is so fresh. And it's the magic that happens with the show.

Kellams: So if last year you had 400 applicants, I would assume you're anticipating a similar amount of applicants this time.

Thompson: I don't know. Who knows?

Kellams: How do you... I would think the most challenging part of this would be going from, say, 400 to whatever the number of works that are included is, just the other 75 last year. But that means about 300 that don't make the cut. And that would be tough for me to do.

Thompson: Well, that's the art world. Get used to it. It's just part of it. You know, people will complain about not getting in the show. And I always just say to them, well, I've not gotten in a lot of things I've applied for. It's just what happens. It depends on the judge. It depends on so many different things.

Kellams: So what's the application deadline?

Thompson: Aug. 10.

Kellams: August. And then it will open to the public?

DeBari: Sept. 25.

Kellams: Wow, that's a quick turnaround. That's the art world?

Thompson: Well why not? The artists have to bring their work in. I think they have two different days they can bring it. And then after that, I spend the days it takes me hanging the show, and I have a certain amount, it's usually between three and four days before the show actually opens. And then we also have something that's wonderful, I think, we've done this, is this the third year we've done the party for the artists?

DeBari: I think it is. We haven't been able to do it every year, due to scheduling. But we're trying to make that real effort of being able to do an artist only opening so that the community can really see each other and meet each other.

Thompson: Yeah. And it's, yeah, it's probably, it's very magic. It's the best thing about the show. They really love that. And the first year I think everyone didn't exactly know what to think about it because they'd never been to anything like that. But then they started telling us how much they liked it. So we always try to have it if we can, and we do have it this year.

Kellams: What would you say to someone who's listening to this who maybe thinks, well, I'm a creative person, I do create some things, but I don't know if it's right for me to apply?

Thompson: I know what I would say to them: why not? Nothing to lose.

DeBari: And everybody's creative in their own ways. And everybody puts... if you're putting something into the world, let's take a look and see what you got.

Kellams: Any media, any age limits?

DeBari: There's any media, any age limit. If you are below 18, we do ask that you contact us at visualarts@waltonartscenter.org and we can get you a permission form if you're under 18, and it's really no problem. We've had a lot of high school age kids over the years put their work in the show. We really, truly encourage that diversity, whether it's in all types of diversity.

Kellams: Galleries are in downtown Fayetteville, but can applications come from far beyond, or is it regional?

DeBari: Yeah, we're definitely a regional show, and we always talk about region being something that's in your bones, like when you're a part of Northwest Arkansas and you're a part of Fayetteville. You don't necessarily have to live within the town limits of Fayetteville to be from Fayetteville. And if you have a question about it, you can just write us at visualarts@waltonartscenter.org and be sure to put your connection to this area in your submission packet.

DeBari: Let me add something to that. We think of Oklahoma on the side, Oklahoma and the top of Missouri, and over to sort of, I think of around Eureka over that way, and down somewhat from Fayetteville. I think one time we had a Dardanelle, a person, Yell County. Now I'm not sure whether they're really... I mean, I looked up what the regions are in Arkansas and what they're called. I was curious about that. But I think that's the region that we've always thought, is that people shop here, they eat here, they come to the Walton Arts Center here. And so that's how we think of the region, I think. I mean, we could draw a map if somebody wanted us to, but I don't think that's necessary.

Kellams: Application deadline Aug. 10. And we'll hear much more about the opening as we move through the summer.

DeBari: Yeah, we'd love to come back and talk about it more. Once you know what's in it, after we see who the artists are and everything, we'd love to tell some of those stories.

Thomas DeBari is director of visual arts at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, and Kathy Thompson is curator for this year's sixth edition of the Our Art, Our Region, Our Time regional art exhibit. Deadline for application submission is Aug. 10. The work will then be open to the public on Sept. 25.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.