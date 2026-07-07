Arkansas has begun a ‘soft launch’ of Medicaid work requirements. What does that mean?

This story is from our partner Arkansas Advocate .

Arkansas last week began checking to see if the hundreds of thousands of people enrolled in its Medicaid expansion program comply with stringent work requirements mandated by a new federal law.

The caveat: Those work requirements don’t go into effect until Jan. 1, 2027. Until that date, people who don’t meet them won’t lose their insurance as long as they continue to meet the existing eligibility requirements.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services, which administers the Medicaid program, has called this a “soft launch” of the new work requirements. The requirements, created under last year’s Big Beautiful Bill Act, mandate that recipients of the federal insurance program must complete 80 hours of work, community service, higher education, work programming or a combination of the four each month, unless they meet certain exemption criteria.

Around 710,000 Arkansas children and adults — nearly 23% of the state’s population — are enrolled in Medicaid as of March, according to preliminary data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. Around 210,000 were enrolled in ARHOME, the state’s Medicaid expansion, in May.

The federal insurance program provides low-cost health insurance to millions of low-income people and people with disabilities nationwide, and Arkansas receives billions of federal dollars each year to fund and administer the program.

The new work requirements will apply for those on Medicaid expansion, which serves low-income Arkansans ages 19-64 who do not have a disability.

The six-month window will be used to test the department’s “automated process” for verifying eligibility and compliance with the new work requirements and prepare for full implementation.

“The key difference is that penalties will not be in place during the soft launch,” said DHS spokesperson Gavin Lesnick. “Beneficiaries will not lose their coverage based on the new requirements through the end of 2026, though they will still be subject to normal Medicaid eligibility rules.”

Medicaid recipients will be checked to see if they meet the new work requirements during a recipient’s normal coverage renewal. They will receive a notice detailing whether they meet the upcoming work requirements.

Lesnick said the notice will make clear that the new requirements don’t go into effect until January even if someone is found to not meet the upcoming eligibility requirements.

The automated process will use “wage data, information from other programs we administer like SNAP and TEA, medical claims and diagnosis data, and more,” to determine compliance with the work requirements, Lesnick said, adding that the department was working to “expand the data sources available for this process.”

While the eligibility verification process is automated, Lesnick said it will not use artificial intelligence. Once the new requirements go into force, if the automated process can’t verify an individual’s Medicaid eligibility, the person will have 30 days to provide the information needed to determine their eligibility.

Arkansas’ previous attempt at implementing work requirements in 2018 resulted in more than 18,000 people losing their health insurance before a federal judge blocked the changes. DHS estimates far more — nearly 20% of those ARHOME currently covers, or 42,000 people — will lose health coverage after the new requirements go into effect.

Republicans in support of the work requirements say they’re needed to reduce dependence on government safety net programs by those who are capable of working.

Opponents say the new rules will result in millions losing their coverage across the country at a time when ballooning healthcare and insurance costs are already hurting Americans’ wallets. Critics have also pointed to the confusion and red tape that enrollees faced under Arkansas’ previous work requirement.

A May 2025 fact sheet from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that most Arkansans on Medicaid — including those covered by traditional Medicaid — already work.