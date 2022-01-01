Shades of Jazz
Fridays at 10 P.M. on 91.3 FM plus Saturdays at 11 a.m. on KUAF 3
Robert Ginsburg has been producing KUAF's jazz program, Shades of Jazz, since 1980. The program focuses on a blend of contemporary and classic jazz recordings (from Armstrong to Zawinul and Adderly to Zorn) with
features that include new releases, interviews with touring artists, in-studio performances and guest hosts from our region.
Serving as Jazz Curator for Walton Arts Center and Executive Director of the Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society, Robert brings an insider's perspective to the show with a keen ear to what's happening on the jazz scene.
The Emmet Cohen Trio will perform at the Walton Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 5. The performance will take place in Baum Walker Hall with social…
The Fred Hersch Trio performs at the Walton Arts Center Friday, Jan. 31. Hersch spoke with Robert Ginsburg, host of KUAF's Shades of Jazz, about his music…
The Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society's Jazz Youth Ensemble is preparing for its fourth season. Registration to audition for the 12-week program is open…
Jonathan Kreisberg's only scheduled performance in the middle of the United States this year is Saturday night at Sunrise Stage in Fayetteville. It is the…
John Patitucci, one of the most respected bass guitarists in jazz, will be at the Walton Arts Center this December. Patitucci spoke with Robert Ginsburg,…
On this edition of Ozarks at Large, music recorded earlier this year at KUAF during live editions of our local music shows. We hear from the band Silver…
The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra is coming to Walton Arts Center Sunday night for a big band holiday concert. Wynton Marsalis explains the mission of…
The New York Standards Quartet will perform at 7 and 9 p.m. Friday at Walton Arts Center.
Jazz Eureka will include a performance by Ellis and DelfeayoMarsalis Saturday night.
Four scholarship recipients play jazz inside the Firmin Garner Performance Studio as the annual Composer's Showcase approaches from the North Arkansas…