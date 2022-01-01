© 2022 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Shades of Jazz
Fridays at 10 P.M. on 91.3 FM plus Saturdays at 11 a.m. on KUAF 3
Hosted by Robert Ginsburg

Robert Ginsburg has been producing KUAF's jazz program, Shades of Jazz, since 1980. The program focuses on a blend of contemporary and classic jazz recordings (from Armstrong to Zawinul and Adderly to Zorn) with
features that include new releases, interviews with touring artists, in-studio performances and guest hosts from our region.

Serving as Jazz Curator for Walton Arts Center and Executive Director of the Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society, Robert brings an insider's perspective to the show with a keen ear to what's happening on the jazz scene.

