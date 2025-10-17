Sponsored Content: Cox Conserves + Cox Mobile Arkansas Back-to-School Campaign
SPONSORED CONTENT: This page contains sponsored information provided by Cox Communications. This content is separate from KUAF's editorial coverage and does not represent the editorial position of KUAF 91.3 FM.
Cox Communications is partnering with renowned Arkansas artist Eugene Sargent to transform electronic waste into a unique sculpture while supporting local schools through their Cox Conserves sustainability program.
Sargent, whose work graces Wilson Park, Gulley Park, and Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville, will create an entirely new sculpture from community-contributed electronic waste collected during this campaign.
📍 Fayetteville: 637 E Joyce Blvd #103
📍 Rogers: 2603 W Pleasant Grove Rd #110
📍 Bentonville: 201 SW 14th Street
📍 Fort Smith: 8100 Rogers Ave B
📍 Harrison: 305 W Stephenson Ave
ACCEPTED ITEMS
✓ Small lithium and alkaline batteries
✓ Non-Cox modems and routers
✓ TV and stereo remotes
✓ Cables, cords, and headphones
✓ Small electronic toys and games
✓ Smartphones (assessed for trade-in value)
NOT ACCEPTED
✗ Lead-acid batteries
✗ Items with refrigerant
✗ Monitors and televisions
✗ Digital picture frames
✗ Large electronics
✗ Household appliances
In Arkansas alone, Cox diverts hundreds of thousands of pounds of electronic waste annually through programs like this one.
Learn more about Cox's sustainability commitment at Cox Conserves.
Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by Cox Communications and is separate from KUAF's editorial content. KUAF 91.3 FM does not endorse specific products or services. This page is part of a paid underwriting and advertising agreement between KUAF and Cox Communications.
For more information about this campaign, contact Cox Communications directly. For questions about KUAF's editorial content, contact our newsroom at kuaf.com/contact-us.
Turn Your Old Electronics Into Community ArtSeptember 19 - October 17, 2025
Cox Communications is partnering with renowned Arkansas artist Eugene Sargent to transform electronic waste into a unique sculpture while supporting local schools through their Cox Conserves sustainability program.
Sargent, whose work graces Wilson Park, Gulley Park, and Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville, will create an entirely new sculpture from community-contributed electronic waste collected during this campaign.
Double the ImpactWhen you drop off eligible electronics, you can enter your local school district for a chance to receive a $5,000 Cox Charities education grant.
Cox Solutions Store LocationsBring your small electronic items to any Arkansas Cox Solutions Store:
📍 Fayetteville: 637 E Joyce Blvd #103
📍 Rogers: 2603 W Pleasant Grove Rd #110
📍 Bentonville: 201 SW 14th Street
📍 Fort Smith: 8100 Rogers Ave B
📍 Harrison: 305 W Stephenson Ave
What Can You Bring?
ACCEPTED ITEMS
✓ Small lithium and alkaline batteries
✓ Non-Cox modems and routers
✓ TV and stereo remotes
✓ Cables, cords, and headphones
✓ Small electronic toys and games
✓ Smartphones (assessed for trade-in value)
NOT ACCEPTED
✗ Lead-acid batteries
✗ Items with refrigerant
✗ Monitors and televisions
✗ Digital picture frames
✗ Large electronics
✗ Household appliances
Environmental ImpactCox Conserves has driven positive environmental change for more than 20 years. Since 2007, Cox has invested $165 million in sustainability projects nationwide and diverted over 840 million pounds of waste from landfills.
In Arkansas alone, Cox diverts hundreds of thousands of pounds of electronic waste annually through programs like this one.
Learn more about Cox's sustainability commitment at Cox Conserves.
Hurry Now — Campaign Ends October 17, 2025Visit any Cox Solutions Store location to contribute to the community sculpture and enter your school district for the grant opportunity.
Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by Cox Communications and is separate from KUAF's editorial content. KUAF 91.3 FM does not endorse specific products or services. This page is part of a paid underwriting and advertising agreement between KUAF and Cox Communications.
For more information about this campaign, contact Cox Communications directly. For questions about KUAF's editorial content, contact our newsroom at kuaf.com/contact-us.