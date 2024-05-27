Northwest Arkansas Storm Relief Resources
If you are providing resources and want to be added to the list below, please email your name, location, contact information, and what services you are providing to kuafinfo@uark.edu
Disaster Relief Resources
Resource Centers:
Rogers High School:
Location: 2300 S Dixieland Rd. Rogers, AR
Contact: 479-636-2202
Service: Providing Shelter & Showers, Wi-fi, Meals, Donations Drop-Off
NWA Board of Realtors:
Location: 314 N Goad Springs Rd. Lowell, AR
Contact: 479-770-0241
Service: Relief Station/Command Center--Charging Station, AC, Cold Drinks & Snacks, Pickup Water and Snack packs, Donations Drop-Off, and Financial Assistance--Open 10am-5pm on 5/27/24
Ways to Support: Accepting donations of water, tarps & snacks
Shelters and Essential Services:
Rogers High School:
Location: 2300 S Dixieland Rd. Rogers, AR
Contact: 479-636-2202
Service: Providing Shelter & Showers - Food, bedding, towels, water, toiletries, and washcloths are also available for pick-up for those who are in need.
Metroplex Event Center:
Location: 2305 S 8th St. Rogers, AR 72758
Service: Offering Shelter, Providing Hot Meals (Justin Eaton) & Delivery
Sam's Furniture:
Location: 4246 Hidden Creek Ln. Springdale, AR
Contact: 479-756-8191 or PM the Facebook page
Service: Providing Food, Water & Shelter
The Ruff Inn:
Location: 405 Atlanta St. SE Gravette, AR
Contact: 479-586-0527
Service: Offering free boarding for dogs in the next several days for those affected by the storm
Free Meals:
Rogers High School:
Location: 2300 S Dixieland Rd. Rogers, AR
Contact: 479-636-2202
Service: Providing Free Breakfast and Lunch at &am and 12pm (use entrance by auditorium)
Kinder's:
Location: 3500 SE Club Blvd, Bentonville, AR 72712
Service: BBQ lunch from 10am to spm, 5/29124
SOCO Church:
Location: 3201 S. Walton Blvd.
Service: Meals & charging station from 9am-3pm, 5/27/24 - 5/30/24
Operation BBQ Relief:
Location: Rogers District Court Parking Lot
Service: 250 meals starting at 11:30am, 5/29/24
First Baptist Rogers:
Location: 626 W. Olive Street
Service: Community Meal and Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Olive Street campus this THURSDAY, beginning at 11am, while supplies last. Everything will be set up in the parking lot due to the damages to our building. You can get a free hot meal and non-perishable food items, until we run out. 5/29/24
Clothing:
The Rabbit Hole:
Location: 1400 W Walnut St 124 Rogers
Contact: 479-502-2683
Service: Free clothes to anyone in need. Contact us to set up a time this week to come get what you need.
All clean and most are new.
Power and Utility Services:
Final Boss Games:
Location: 5320 W Sunset Ave #172 Springdale, AR
Contact: 479-502-2600
Service: Has power and is offering their space to use their wi-fi/AC
All Saints Episcopal Church:
Location: 2904 NW 3rd St. Bentonville, AR
Contact: 870-819-6487 (Brandon)
Service: Has Power
Household Supplies:
Southside Church of Christ:
Location: 919 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR 72758
Contact: 479-636-1156
Service: Offering food boxes, baby boxes, personal care boxes, and supplies listed HERE
Lost Pets:
NWA Microchip Check Station:
Location: 220 S Dixieland Rd Rogers, AR 72758
Service: Bring a lost pet and they will be scanned for a microchip in an effort to reunite them with their family
ASPCA Disaster Response:
Contact: (929)637-2423
Service: Animal search and rescue, feeding in place, pet food and supply distribution, emergency animal sheltering, animal relocation to partner shelters, rapid field assessments, disaster relief grant funds for necessary equipment and supplies, subject matter expertise in operational planning and other areas, Drone Search and Rescue with Thermal Capabilities - Complete this Disaster Response Request for Assistance (airtable.com)
Tarp and Repair Services:
Bravo Roofing:
Location: NWA
Contact: 479-426-6020 or 479-399-4386
Service: They offer emergency tarp services FREE of charge and free inspections for anyone who may need repairs, a new roof, or any exterior work done. They are BBB certified, licensed, and a local company.
Horizon, Roofing, Solar, and Exteriors:
Location: NWA
Contact: 479-208-5566
Service: FREE tarping
First Star Exteriors:
Location: 256 Maestri Rd. Tontitown, AR
Contact: 479-267-4800
Service: Tarp Requests
Tree Removal:
Marsh Tree Service:
Contact: 479-935-8592
Service: Tree Removal Service
Gladiators Tree Service:
Contact: 479-530-2930 or 479-337-3166
Service: Tree Removal Service
Rashidi Jones - American Masonry Arts:
Contact: americanmasonryarts.com | 479-330-1620
Service: Tree Removal Service
Debris Removal:
Taco Taco:
Contact: 479-616-0979
Service: Debris Removal
Elijah Bartholomew:
Contact: 479-502-2091
Service: Debris Removal
Riggs Cat:
Contact: 888-906-9228
Service: Debris Removal
JM Towing:
Contact: 479-757-9640
Service: Debris Removal
2 Brothers Towing and Collision LLC:
Contact: 479-228-9863
Service: Debris Removal
Gibson Land Management:
Contact: 479-337-5077
Service: Debris Removal
High River Dirt & Development:
Contact: 479-790-2158
Service: Debris Removal
H&H Tree Service:
Contact: 479-227-9480
Service: Debris/Tree Removal
United Tree Service:
Contact: 479-295-4869
Service: 24/7 Debris/Tree Removal
Brown's Tree Care:
Contact: 479-273-0202
Service: Tree Removal Service
Charley's Tree Service:
Location: 1416 W Kelley Dr. Rogers, AR
Contact: 479-313-5768
Service: Tree Removal Service
NWA Brothers Tree Service:
Location: 3210 S 3rd St. Rogers, AR
Contact: 479-644-0053
Service: Tree Removal Service
Jose's Tree Service:
Location: 5203 S 42nd St. Rogers, AR
Contact: 479-502-1485
Service: Tree Removal Service
Kassandra Pineda:
Contact: Facebook Link:
https://www.facebook.com/kassbb
Service: Can provide skid steer to help clear debris
Babe Adams Free, Hayden Balch, Sydney Jo Free:
Contact: 479-426-3735
Service: Debris Removal/Repair
Carlos Eagle:
Contact: Facebook
Link:https://www.facebook.com/carlos.eagle.7
Service: 3 Dumpsters Available to be Dropped
Italo's Eco Tree Services:
Contact: 479-276-3526
Service: Tree Removal Service