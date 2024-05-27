Northwest Arkansas Storm Relief Resources

If you are providing resources and want to be added to the list below, please email your name, location, contact information, and what services you are providing to kuafinfo@uark.edu

Disaster Relief Resources

Resource Centers:

Rogers High School:

Location: 2300 S Dixieland Rd. Rogers, AR

Contact: 479-636-2202

Service: Providing Shelter & Showers, Wi-fi, Meals, Donations Drop-Off

NWA Board of Realtors:

Location: 314 N Goad Springs Rd. Lowell, AR

Contact: 479-770-0241

Service: Relief Station/Command Center--Charging Station, AC, Cold Drinks & Snacks, Pickup Water and Snack packs, Donations Drop-Off, and Financial Assistance--Open 10am-5pm on 5/27/24

Ways to Support: Accepting donations of water, tarps & snacks

Shelters and Essential Services:

Rogers High School:

Location: 2300 S Dixieland Rd. Rogers, AR

Contact: 479-636-2202

Service: Providing Shelter & Showers - Food, bedding, towels, water, toiletries, and washcloths are also available for pick-up for those who are in need.

Metroplex Event Center:

Location: 2305 S 8th St. Rogers, AR 72758

Service: Offering Shelter, Providing Hot Meals (Justin Eaton) & Delivery

Sam's Furniture:

Location: 4246 Hidden Creek Ln. Springdale, AR

Contact: 479-756-8191 or PM the Facebook page

Service: Providing Food, Water & Shelter

The Ruff Inn:

Location: 405 Atlanta St. SE Gravette, AR

Contact: 479-586-0527

Service: Offering free boarding for dogs in the next several days for those affected by the storm

Free Meals:

Rogers High School:

Location: 2300 S Dixieland Rd. Rogers, AR

Contact: 479-636-2202

Service: Providing Free Breakfast and Lunch at &am and 12pm (use entrance by auditorium)

Kinder's:

Location: 3500 SE Club Blvd, Bentonville, AR 72712

Service: BBQ lunch from 10am to spm, 5/29124

SOCO Church:

Location: 3201 S. Walton Blvd.

Service: Meals & charging station from 9am-3pm, 5/27/24 - 5/30/24

Operation BBQ Relief:

Location: Rogers District Court Parking Lot

Service: 250 meals starting at 11:30am, 5/29/24

First Baptist Rogers:

Location: 626 W. Olive Street

Service: Community Meal and Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Olive Street campus this THURSDAY, beginning at 11am, while supplies last. Everything will be set up in the parking lot due to the damages to our building. You can get a free hot meal and non-perishable food items, until we run out. 5/29/24

Clothing:

The Rabbit Hole:

Location: 1400 W Walnut St 124 Rogers

Contact: 479-502-2683

Service: Free clothes to anyone in need. Contact us to set up a time this week to come get what you need.

All clean and most are new.

Power and Utility Services:

Final Boss Games:

Location: 5320 W Sunset Ave #172 Springdale, AR

Contact: 479-502-2600

Service: Has power and is offering their space to use their wi-fi/AC

All Saints Episcopal Church:

Location: 2904 NW 3rd St. Bentonville, AR

Contact: 870-819-6487 (Brandon)

Service: Has Power

Household Supplies:

Southside Church of Christ:

Location: 919 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR 72758

Contact: 479-636-1156

Service: Offering food boxes, baby boxes, personal care boxes, and supplies listed HERE

Lost Pets:

NWA Microchip Check Station:

Location: 220 S Dixieland Rd Rogers, AR 72758

Service: Bring a lost pet and they will be scanned for a microchip in an effort to reunite them with their family

ASPCA Disaster Response:

Contact: (929)637-2423

Service: Animal search and rescue, feeding in place, pet food and supply distribution, emergency animal sheltering, animal relocation to partner shelters, rapid field assessments, disaster relief grant funds for necessary equipment and supplies, subject matter expertise in operational planning and other areas, Drone Search and Rescue with Thermal Capabilities - Complete this Disaster Response Request for Assistance (airtable.com)

Tarp and Repair Services:

Bravo Roofing:

Location: NWA

Contact: 479-426-6020 or 479-399-4386

Service: They offer emergency tarp services FREE of charge and free inspections for anyone who may need repairs, a new roof, or any exterior work done. They are BBB certified, licensed, and a local company.

Horizon, Roofing, Solar, and Exteriors:

Location: NWA

Contact: 479-208-5566

Service: FREE tarping

First Star Exteriors:

Location: 256 Maestri Rd. Tontitown, AR

Contact: 479-267-4800

Service: Tarp Requests

Tree Removal:

Marsh Tree Service:

Contact: 479-935-8592

Service: Tree Removal Service

Gladiators Tree Service:

Contact: 479-530-2930 or 479-337-3166

Service: Tree Removal Service

Rashidi Jones - American Masonry Arts:

Contact: americanmasonryarts.com | 479-330-1620

Service: Tree Removal Service

Debris Removal:

Taco Taco:

Contact: 479-616-0979

Service: Debris Removal

Elijah Bartholomew:

Contact: 479-502-2091

Service: Debris Removal

Riggs Cat:

Contact: 888-906-9228

Service: Debris Removal

JM Towing:

Contact: 479-757-9640

Service: Debris Removal

2 Brothers Towing and Collision LLC:

Contact: 479-228-9863

Service: Debris Removal

Gibson Land Management:

Contact: 479-337-5077

Service: Debris Removal

High River Dirt & Development:

Contact: 479-790-2158

Service: Debris Removal

H&H Tree Service:

Contact: 479-227-9480

Service: Debris/Tree Removal

United Tree Service:

Contact: 479-295-4869

Service: 24/7 Debris/Tree Removal

Brown's Tree Care:

Contact: 479-273-0202

Service: Tree Removal Service

Charley's Tree Service:

Location: 1416 W Kelley Dr. Rogers, AR

Contact: 479-313-5768

Service: Tree Removal Service

NWA Brothers Tree Service:

Location: 3210 S 3rd St. Rogers, AR

Contact: 479-644-0053

Service: Tree Removal Service

Jose's Tree Service:

Location: 5203 S 42nd St. Rogers, AR

Contact: 479-502-1485

Service: Tree Removal Service

Kassandra Pineda:

Contact: Facebook Link:

https://www.facebook.com/kassbb

Service: Can provide skid steer to help clear debris

Babe Adams Free, Hayden Balch, Sydney Jo Free:

Contact: 479-426-3735

Service: Debris Removal/Repair

Carlos Eagle:

Contact: Facebook

Link:https://www.facebook.com/carlos.eagle.7

Service: 3 Dumpsters Available to be Dropped

Italo's Eco Tree Services:

Contact: 479-276-3526

Service: Tree Removal Service