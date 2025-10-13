KUAF celebrates Supporter Appreciation Week with coffee, trivia and giveaways

KUAF Public Radio will celebrate Supporter Appreciation Week, October 13-16, recognizing the contributing listeners, community supporters, and volunteers whose dedication has become increasingly vital to the station's operations as public media faces an uncertain federal funding environment.

The week-long series of events comes as public radio stations nationwide rely more heavily on direct community support to maintain independent programming and local journalism services.

"Our supporters understand that quality, independent journalism doesn't happen automatically," said Clint Schaff, KUAF's General Manager. "From contributing listeners to community supporters to our volunteer on-air hosts, everyone plays a vital role. With federal funding eliminated and a lot of unknowns about the public media infrastructure, community support truly becomes the backbone of public radio."

The appreciation events recognize listeners who have responded heroically to the station's funding challenges this year. Following an emergency "Bridge the Gap" fundraiser in August and the Fall Fundraiser in September, KUAF plans continued year-round fundraising, including a December holiday campaign and a Spring 2026 on-air fundraiser. Despite these efforts, the station remains approximately $80,000 behind last year's funding levels when accounting for lost federal funds.

"Our entire community of supporters has stepped up in remarkable ways," Schaff noted. "From emergency financial contributions to volunteering time and talent, people understand what's at stake. But the reality is that reduced federal support has created an ongoing need for local investment that we've never faced before."

The appreciation week will feature daily giveaways open to contributing listeners, newsletter subscribers and social media followers, a free coffee open house on Thursday, October 16, from 8-10 a.m., and a supporters-only Trivia Night that evening from 6-8 p.m. The events honor the diverse ways community members contribute to KUAF's mission, from financial contributions to volunteer programming.

KUAF Membership Director Lisa Ault says the events recognize donors who contribute as little as $5 monthly to support the station's mission. "These supporters understand they're not just funding programming—they're investing in the health of our communities,” Ault said.

The station's emphasis on donor appreciation reflects broader challenges facing public media. Recent federal budget discussions have highlighted the ongoing debate over public broadcasting funding, making community support more crucial for stations' long-term sustainability.

"Corporate consolidation has eliminated many local news sources across the country. Many folks are feeling division in their communities and isolation personally,” Schaff noted. "KUAF has always admirably filled that gap, but now can only do so with robust direct community investment."

Contributing listeners gain access to exclusive events and programming while supporting content free from corporate influence or advertising pressure.

Event Details:

• Supporter Appreciation Week: October 13-16, 2025

• Free Coffee Open House: Thursday, October 16, 8:00-10:00 AM

• Supporters-Only Trivia Night: Thursday, October 16, 6:00-8:00 PM

• Location: KUAF Public Radio, 9 S. School Ave., Fayetteville, AR

• Contributing listener donations: Start at $5/month

