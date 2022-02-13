Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
21st century classical
Composer Christopher Cerrone tackles virtuosity in "High Windows," which the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas performs alongside with Beethoven and Bach at…
The words orchestra and overture conjure sounds and images of grandeur and bombast, but what if the accumulated skill of an orchestra could be used for…
The centerpiece of today's program is a 21st century five movement symphony from American composer Stacy Garrop, whose "Mythology Symphony" is musical…
Two hours means packing in two substantial, and substantially different, pieces this time around as I play the entirety of Tristan Perich's avant radness,…
The young American composer Gabriel Kahane delights in hybridity in the title piece to his latest recording The Fiction Issue, a collaboration with…
I can pack a lot of music in two hours. This time that means a five movement work from Asha Shrinivasan in Michael Mizrahi's Currents, a beloved symphony…
Travel the musical centuries with me as we visit the solace of early music from British composer John Dowland and end with a 21st century work that…
I'm really excited to bring you not only David Crumb's "Red Desert Triptych," but also a sonata for flute and piano from Martinu, a viola concerto from…
“He is the future!” says The Los Angeles Times of German-Russian pianist Igor Levit.His newest release is a powerhouse of an album featuring Beethoven,…
Trillium Salon Series takes classical music outside the concert hall into intimate venues, this time the KUAF studio itself as we present percussionist…