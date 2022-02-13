Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Anne Akiko Meyers
-
When violinist Anne Akiko Meyers embarked on a new interpretation of Philip Glass' "Metamorphosis," the composer directed her to his longtime collaborator…
-
Anne Akiko Meyer's latest album Fantasia is a labor of deep affinity, one that began with a chance record store find, and culminated in her collaborating…
-
American violinist Anne Akiko Meyers was seduced by stage and film music that had no violin score for her to play, so she commissioned seven renowned…
-
Violin virtuoso Anne Akiko Meyers performs a variety songs by an array of composers from many veins of genre and style on her latest release Serenade: The…
-
-
The works of Antonio Vivaldi have become some of today’s most recognizable and celebrated pieces of music, but there was a time when this prolific…
-
Samuel Barber (1910-1981) created a distinctly American lyricism. Although his violin concerto is one of his most popular works, the composer himself…
-
Violinist Anne Akiko Meyers beleives Mason Bates's violin concerto is one of the most important compositions written in the last five decades. Catch her…
-
American violinist Anne Akiko Meyers celebrates American composers in her latest release American Masters, which includes an exquisite rendering of Samuel…