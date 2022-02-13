Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Avi Avital
-
Avi and Omer Avital aren't brothers by blood, but their latest album, Avital Meets Avital, is the product of 17 years of creative fraternity, a journey…
-
In this week's Of Note on demand installment, we explore an enticing new Deutsche Grammophon recording from mandolinist Avi Avital.A collaboration with…
-
Some composers go so far as to indicate the length of time their pieces should take, down to the minute and second, but the music of the baroque period is…
-
Vivaldi’s music offers musicians a chance to express themselves, a quality that Avi Avital explores on his latest recording. “There is so much freedom in…