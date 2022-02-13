Brooklyn Rider

-
Although firmly cemented in the contemporary classical scene via a wide array of collaborative efforts in the past decade that include performing in Yo-Yo…
-
The young American composer Gabriel Kahane delights in hybridity in the title piece to his latest recording The Fiction Issue, a collaboration with…
-
Disparate sources compel composer and musician Vijay Iyer forward into a realm all his own. This MacArthur 'Genius' grant recipient says hybridity came…
-
When the New York Woodwind Quintet recorded Poulenc's sextet Samuel Baron writes in the liner notes that the 20th century French composer "has earned for…
-
Banjo virtuoso Bela Fleck first tried his hand at classical composition in 2010 when commissioned by the Nashville Symphony to write a concerto. When it…