Reports of child abuse in Arkansas decreased in 2020. A statewide hotline received 9,700 fewer calls and the Children's Safety Center in Springdale…
Calls to Arkansas's child abuse hotline have increased after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. We learn about how the pandemic has impacted the…
The Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County began providing services at its new Gentry location this week. Officials say they anticipate serving 40-60…
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and according to officials, the state’s child abuse hotline has received more than 3,100 calls since the pandemic…
Erica Maples works as a counselor with Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County. In this segment, Erica describes her experience as a counselor and…
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Throughout this month, we will be hearing from staff members of the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton…