children's theatre
Today we hear from Jules Taylor, a director and teaching artist at Arts Live Theatre. Jules tells us about the different script adaptations the theatre…
Jules Taylor is a Director and Teaching Artist at Arts Live Theatre. ALT produces nine fully staged shows each year and that number is growing. In this…
We will continue to focus on children's theatre and education throughout November. In this segment, we hear from Mark Landon Smith, the Executive Director…
Today we hear from Simone Cottrell, the Education Manager of Trike Theatre. Simone explains how she builds the curriculum and lesson plans for youth…
Jason Suel and Julie Gabel speak about the creation and development of Trike Theatre in Bentonville.
Throughout the month of October, we have heard from staff members of Trike Theatre. Today, we hear first from Interim Managing Director Julie Gabel about…
Simone Cottrell speaks about her background in theatre and the work she does as the Education Manager of Trike Theatre.
All this month, we will be hearing from members of the Trike Theatre staff. Today Pete speaks with Jason Suel, the Director of Marketing and Development,…
Chelsey Herrold is a Resident Teaching Artist at Trike Theatre. Today, were hear from Chelsey about the work she does within the outreach section of the…
Throughout the month of October, the Community Spotlight Series will focus on children's theater and education. Trike Theatre is a youth-focused…