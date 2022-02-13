Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
classical
One local music scholar gets personal with yet another iconic towering figure of the classical canon in his latest research.After tackling Vivaldi,…
For Joyce DiDonato, the divide between the heralded sounds of the Baroque and the popularity of the Great American songbook is really a false one.Her new…
Pianist Andrew Tyson brings to life the poetic impulses of Chopin with the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA) this weekend on a piano he helped pick…
The Lyrique Quintette, the University of Arkansas's faculty woodwind ensemble, is hard at work on producing its first recording in more than a decade.…
The esssence of "Janoska style" includes the sounds of Latin, folk, and improvisational jazz expertly fused together together by the Janoska Ensemble,…
Get your spook on with handpicked macabre classical from myself plus listener picks for their favorite spooky classical! Hear this very special edition…
Storybook Strings is a string quartet that transforms childrens' books via string quartet and narration. This brainchild of violinist Elizabeth Lyon…
Violinist ItamarZorman's recent release Portrait culminates from a live performance in Frankfurt and combines his love of Schubert and Brahms with…
Composer Virgil Thomson deftly scores a documentary film about the Dustbowl, a Farm Services Administration funded film by Pare Lorentz called The Plow…
Pablo Heras-Casado’s latest release features a number of stunning choral works. The liner notes are appropriately titled “On Love, Passion, and Humanity.”…