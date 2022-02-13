Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
classical guitar
-
For guitarists Thomas Flippin and Christopher Mallett, who perform as Duo Noire, discovering that a major calssical guitar showcase held in the 21st…
-
Prolific classical guitarist Gyan Riley's new album Sprig is an ecosystem of emotive instrumentals emerging from an intimate recording session in Joshua…
-
Heavyweight classical guitarist Sharon Isbin explores how the Spanish guitar tradition grew from its humble beginnings to become an iconic part of the…
-
The title of Julien Labro and Jason Vieaux's album Infusions evokes images of cross-cultural osmosis, the blurring of the lines between the colloquial and…
-
Chamber ensemble Manhattan Camerata explores what they've deemed "transclassical" music, which melds classical traditions with cultural elements of the…
-
When classical guitarist Milos Karadaglic tackled the Beatles in his latest release Blackbird he describes the experience "as if I was exploring an alter…
-
Astor Piazzolla's "Histoire du Tango" is a delight performed by Patrick Gallois, flute, and Göran Söllscher, guitar. Catch it on Tuesday's Of Note with…