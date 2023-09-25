Get ready for an electrifying episode of "The Lunch Hour Podcast" as we're joined by a few incredible guests! Hailing from Little Rock, AR, the dynamic duo Dazz & Brie will grace us with their soulful tunes and share their journey in the music industry. But that's not all – we're also sitting down with McDonald's owner/operator Cody Matthews from Fayetteville, AR, who's got a fascinating story to tell about the intersection of fast food and community impact. Tune in for a fusion of music and entrepreneurship, as we explore the artistry of Dazz & Brie and Cody's unique perspective on running a McDonald's restaurant in the heart of Arkansas. Don't miss this inspiring and harmonious episode – hit that play button now!

Listen • 32:02