environment
Ozark Compost & Swap, a new residential compost pick-up service, aims to make composting more accessible for people in northwest Arkansas. The company…
Airship Coffee, a Bentonville-based coffee roaster and distributor, is partnering with Selva Coffee producers in Costa Rica to develop specialty products.…
A team of Hendrix College professors and students have determined the value of ecological services delivered by abandoned oil and natural gas extraction…
This winter, the Walton Family Foundation released its five-year plan for working with organizations on issues of education, the environment and…
The Fayetteville City Council has approved new regulations for electric vehicle charging stations on private property. The standards require publicly…
Public comment on revisions and updates to two technical water quality policies, as well as a key regulation, drafted by the Arkansas Department of…
Nicole Hardiman, director of the Illinois River Watershed Partnership headquartered in Cave Springs, discusses recent changes by the Trump administration…
Last Sunday, members of Temple Shalom observed Tu b’Shevat, to celebrate the “New Year of the Trees.” Rabbi Jacob Adler provides both ancient and…
We meet Otto the Otter, a six-foot mascot that is helping deliver anti-littering messages for Keep Arkansas Beautiful.
A measure to encourage independent solar energy installation and generation in Arkansas has passed the state legislature. The Solar Access Act was passed…