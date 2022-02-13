Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Fenix
Inspired by a desire to make sound interactive, artist Craig Colorusso created “Sun Boxes” and “CUBEMUSIC.” Both installations are up now at Fenix Gallery…
In Breaker/Fixer Production’s latest play a long-dead Confederate widow confronts her sins in a curious underworld, forcing the audience to reconsider…
What do you hear when you look at an image?What do you see when you hear a piece of music? These senses intersect in the new Sonic Images series from the…
Kevin Arnold's latest exhibition at Fenix Gallery, "Wishful Misgivings," exemplifies all the ambivalence of its title, a retreat into sickly-sweet…
