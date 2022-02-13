Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Fort Smith Chorale
As part of their 2018-2019 season, the Fort Smith Chorale presented "Under the Stars," a performance at the First United Methodist Church Tuesday, April…
The Fort Smith Chorale performed their Christmas concert, "Twas The Nigh Before Christmas," last month at the First United Methodist Church. The annual…
Hear the entirety of the Fort Smith Chorale's spring concert "Images of the Past," a performance from Northside High School on the eve of April 24. The…
Hear the entirety of the Fort Smith Chorale's winter concert titled "How Great Our Joy" in this on-demand stream. This live recording took place November…
Hear the entirety of the Fort Smith Chorale's spring concert titled "Songs of Love" in this on-demand stream. This live recording took place April 27,…
This week's program includes a broadcast of the Fort Smith Chorale’s 35th annual spring concert “A European Tour," a performance that moves geographically…
Go on a tour through Europe with the Fort Smith Chorale, featuring pieces by composers such as Ralph Vaughn-Williams, Beethoven, and Verdi. The chorale's…
The Fort Smith Chorale's spring concert "Simple Gifts" features spirituals, hymns and patriotic songs. Catch a broadcast of the April 16 concert in…