From the Top
The city of Fort Smith has a new police chief, filling a vacancy that had existed since March.MUSIC: "My Only Swerving" El Ten Eleven
The possibility of the GOP candidate stepping aside is at least a consideration for some in the Arkansas Congressional delegation.MUSIC: "Bolero" London…
A long-discussed project in Fort Smith is under construction.MUSIC: "The Penguin" Metropole Orchestra
Northwest Arkansas Community College and its partners will use a $280,000 grant for a multi-faceted program.MUSIC: "The Crossing" Johnny Clegg
A new report places Benton County at the top of Arkansas' list of healthiest counties. Washington County is ranked third.
A Special Master appointed by the Arkansas Supreme Court raises questions about the signature process to be placed on the ballot. Supporters of the issue…
Governor Asa Hutchinson is making a new committee to better understand environmental issues surrounding the Buffalo River. Five state agencies are part of…
Marlon Blackwell Associates is listed as the best architectural firm in the country for design by Architect MagazineMUSIC: "Rock the Casbah" Daryl Shawn
Almost two-thirds of Arkansas' legislature is speaking against a ballot measure that would establish three casinos in Arkansas.
The Hunt family is giving $1 million for the northwest Arkansas campus of Arkansas Children's Hospital.MUSIC: "Mach 3" L.A.S.E.R.