Harp
Harpist Yolanda Kondonassis’ newest album “dreams, soars and levitates” through an intricately flowing compositional architecture with the inclusion of a…
The harp is not the first instrument that comes to mind in an indie rock setting- so the ethereal instrumentals of L.A.-based harpist Mary Lattimore are…
Towering Argentine composer Alberto Ginastera helped harpist Yolanda Kondonassis determine, "I think I can do this harp thing my way."When she first…
Something special happens when certain instruments come together. The Tre Voci ensemble combines the sounds of flute, viola, and harp for a surreal…
Gretchen van Hoesen has accomplished quite a lot over her decades-long career as a harpist, and she now comes together with her daughter, Heidi, to create…
Claude Debussy’s intimate relationship with music is perhaps most apparent in the delicacy of compositions like his sonata for flute, viola, and harp,…
William Lawes (1602-1645) wrote 11 consorts for harp, bass viol, violin and theorbo with striking individuality out of no precedent. As the liner notes to…
Nothing says tranquility quite like the pairing of harp and strings, as is the case in Alan Hovhaness's "The Garden of Adonis," a suite for the two…
Harpist Beth Stockdell took it as a challenge to learn and teach herself to play the harp. We learn of her journey and hear a traditional Irish song.