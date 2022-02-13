Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
haydn
-
Pianist Roman Rabinovich's deep dive into the Haydn sonatas brought him revelations. Because Haydn's life bridged both the Baroque and Classical periods,…
-
In their debut recording, the Tesla Quartet invites classical music fans to rethink stereotypes with offerings of Haydn, Ravel and Stravinsky.“We often…
-
This Saturday the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA) begins its 2017-18 season with a performance of Tchaikovsky's fifth, Haydn's trumpet concerto and…
-
Although Haydn wrote 68 string quartets and is the father of the form, the Saint Lawrence String Quartet, based at Stanford University where they run the…
-
Join me for grace and grandeur from George Szell leading the Cleveland Orchestra in Haydn's 98th symphony as the highlight in Monday's program coming up…
-
Listen to two distinct requiems, one from the 18th century and another from the 20th, in this week's program with Cherubini's in C minor and Silvestrov's…
-
The opening concert of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, scheduled for November 7th, is all about celebrating the masters. The performance will include…
-
Three of the Hagen Quartet’s four members are siblings, and these familial ties add a certain spark to the group’s musical character. Their solidarity and…
-
Some of Joseph Haydn’s most interesting works are those written for baryton, a little-known instrument with six strings and a very wide, hollow neck which…
-
The music of Joseph Haydn’s “Violin Concerto G Major, Hob. VIIa: 4” was not discovered until 1909, nearly 150 years after its composition, when a set of…