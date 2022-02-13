-
The Arkansas Department of Transportation has started holding a series of meetings about the proposed extension of a half-cent sales tax that will be…
-
Beginning Friday, a portion of Exit 86 on Interstate 49 will be closed for three months as crews continue construction of a new interchange for…
-
The Arkansas Department of Transportation has now added live video feeds of several traffic cameras throughout the state to its travel information site at…
-
City and state officials celebrated the relocation of State Highway 162 in Alma July 11. The $9.5 million project included construction of a bridge over…
-
A big subject in Arkansas in 2016 remains important in 2017: how to pay for highways.
-
The latest highway bill helps Arkansas get matching funds from the federal government, but some legislators say a long term solution is needed to pay for…
-
The just-passed highway bill allows the state to get matching federal funds. Some lawmakers wonder about a longer-term solution to funding woes.
-
Arkansas' House Minority Leader is not sold on the governor's plan for funding highways. But he's not dismissing it, either.
-
Governor Asa Hutchinson says his plan to fund highways will not raise taxes.MUSIC: "Ice Box" Omarion
-
Governor Asa Hutchinson is expected to give the details of his highway funding plan today.