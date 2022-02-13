Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Homelessness
-
Pedal It Forward is partnering with the New Beginnings housing community in Fayetteville to donate bicycles and equipment for each of the center's…
-
As the Fayetteville Police Department launches its social work internship program, the Fort Smith Police Department is waiting to find out if it's been…
-
Earlier this month, the Fayetteville Police Department launched an internship program in partnership with the University of Arkansas social work…
-
7Hills Homeless Center is temporarily moving its Day Center operations to St. James Missionary Baptist Church's old sanctuary. The two organizations are…
-
This semester, journalism students at the University of Arkansas reported on the experiences of people in Northwest Arkansas who live without a permanent…
-
This semester, several students in the University of Arkansas School of Journalism and Strategic Media examined the ways in which homelessness exists in…
-
Organizations that work with local unsheltered populations in the region are continuing to provide services to their clients, but John Gallagher, the…
-
Advocates believe Northwest Arkansas is on its way to ending veteran homelessness by the end of the year. There are currently 30 veterans without a…
-
7Hills Homeless Center serves its clients by providing access to food, showers and clothing. The nonprofit also recently installed outdoor lockers where…
-
The New Beginnings Bridge Housing Community will be the region’s first bridge housing community. Designed by the University of Arkansas Community Design…