Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
inon barnatan
-
There's an inherent intimacy in the sonata form, explains American cellist Alisa Weilerstein regarding her collaboration with pianist Inon Barnatan. The…
-
Cellist Alisa Weilerstein collaborates with pianist Inon Barnatan on her latest recording of works by Rachmaninov and Chopin. "When we decided to record,…
-
Over years of playing together, recital partners Alisa Weilerstein and Inon Barnatan have developed an intuitive way of interacting musically that adds a…
-
The beauty of much of Chopin’s work lies in its detailed complexity, often making it some of the most difficult music to learn and perform. But on their…