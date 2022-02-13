Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Jazz
Live jazz is slowly and cautiously coming back in Northwest Arkansas. This weekend, an atrium concert at Walton Arts Center includes solo performances…
2020 wasn't a banner year for public health or public discourse, but Robert Ginsburg, host of KUAF's Shades of Jazz, says it was a fine year for jazz.
The Emmet Cohen Trio will perform at the Walton Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 5. The performance will take place in Baum Walker Hall with social…
The open house concept doesn't quite work during a pandemic unless it's virtual of course. The University of Arkansas Jazz Area in the U of A Music…
Charlie Parker, the legendary saxophonist and composer, was born 100 years ago this Saturday. Some of the area's most familiar jazz musicians will perform…
The fourth season of the Northwest Arkansas Youth Jazz Ensemble started normally, but as it comes to a close, the pandemic has led to changes to the…
The second annual Fayettevile Jazz Festival is this Friday and Saturday. Instead of concerts and classes on the University of Arkansas campus and at the…
This weekend, the first Bentonville West High School Jazz Festival will host students from middle, junior and senior high schools. The event will feature…
New Orleans duo Kim Prevost and Bill Solley will launch the 21st annual KUAF Summer Jazz Concert Series with a concert this weekend at Botanical Garden of…
Spring is underway, which means the KUAF Summer Jazz Concert Series will soon return. Robert Ginsburg, host of Shades of Jazz and executive director of…