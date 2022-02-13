-
The Annie E. Casey Foundation's annual Kids Count Data Book was released this week. The report analyzing child wellbeing ranks Arkansas 39th in the U.S.,…
The Annie E. Casey Foundation has released the 31st edition of its Kids Count Data Book. The annual report looks at child well-being in the United States…
The Annie E. Casey Foundation is releasing its 30th Kids Count Data Book today. The annual report examines child well-being in the United States and ranks…
A new study finds 82 percent of foster children in Arkansas are being placed with family members. The report “Keeping Kids in Families: Trends in…
Every year, the Annie E. Casey Foundation releases a report that looks at trends in child well-being. The 2018 KIDS COUNT Data Book was released…
The 2017 Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Book is out and Arkansas ranks near the bottom when it comes to the economic well-being of children.
A new edition of Kids Count has a few numbers that show improvement in the lives of children in Arkansas and many areas in need of improvement.