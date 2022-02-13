Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
KUAF Arts Beat
As the government clamps down on migrants crossing the U.S.- Mexico border and refugees from the Middle East seek asylum in Europe, immigration is…
Now in its third year, Inverse Performance Art takes over Northwest Arkansas with a dizzying array of performances from local, national and international…
Stephanie Petet of Witchsister performed at KUAF Studios ahead of her band's appearance in a diverse lineup of women artists this Saturday at Backspace.…
The 21st century's "concurrent abundance and scarcity" proves a deep well for artistic exploration in 'Labor&Materials,' the latest exhibition hosted by…
The Open Mouth Reading Series is in its third year of bringing community-based poetry to Northwest Arkansas. This month's poetry festival runs from Oct.29…
Last week the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio captured the spirit when approximately 30 singers from the University of Arkansas's Inspirational Chorale…
Fayetteville's massive Bikes, Blues & BBQ festival, now in its 18th year, keeps getting bigger, which means more than a few growing pains. In the current…
What does the era of social media, where the selfie has entered the lexicon as an endlessly reproducible format, mean for the figure in art? That's a…
The Arkansas International, a newly formed literary journal of the University of Arkansas Program in Creative Writing & Translation, launches its second…
Ozark folklorist Willi Carlisle and Artist's Laboratory Theatre director/producer Joseph Fletcher explore the unsung past of folk in a…