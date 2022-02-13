Lieutenant governor

-
On today's edition of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report, Roby Brock speaks with Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin about his decision to run for Arkansas…
-
Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin is exiting the race for the 2022 GOP nomination for governor and is now seeking the party nod for attorney general. Roby Brock, with…
-
Chris Olson is the first-ever Libertarian candidate for Lt. Governor in Arkansas.
-
We continue our series of conversations with candidates seeking the Lt. Governor's office with Congressman Tim Griffin, the GOP nominee.
-
We begin a series with the candidates seeking the Lt. Governor's position in Arkansas with the Democratic nominee, John Burkhalter.MUSIC: “Running Up that…