At a price tag of just over $200,000, more than $35 million in medical debt was forgiven and erased for 23,896 Arkansans in all 75 counties. Dr. Sherece West-Scantlebury of the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation and Abby Hughes Holsclaw of Arkansas Asset Funders Network discuss the impact of this debt forgiveness and the future policy plans to prevent this from happening in the future.
Today's top of the show includes medical debt erased for thousands of Arkansans as well as an update on COVID-19 numbers across the state.
All Saints' Episcopal Church in Bentonville has launched an initiative to raise funds to erase medical debt for vulnerable Arkansans. The church has…