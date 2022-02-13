Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
minimalism
-
Gorecki's Symphony No. 3, written in 1976, became a breakout success not only on the classical charts, but also the pop charts when Nonesuch released it…
-
Pianist Valentina Lisitsa’s latest release takes on the challenges of Philip Glass’s work with a sensitivity that has not often been associated with his…
-
The pianists of Zofo Duet explore the minimalist composer Terry Riley in their latest release, which was a collaboration with the composer. Catch…
-
The Fuse New Music series concludes at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art Friday night with a spotlight on minimalist masterpieces from Philip Glass,…
-
Hear minimalism in concerto form when Adele Anthony performs Philip Glass' violin concerto along with the Ulster Orchestra on Thursday's Of Note with Katy…