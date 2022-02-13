Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
philip glass
In Arc, countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo oscillates between Baroque master George Frideric Handel and modern opera giant Philip Glass. His debut release…
Steinway pianist Jenny Lin has always known Philip Glass music. And now she's toured alongside the master of minimalism as part of his world tour…
On Simone Dinnerstein's new album Circles, the pianist debuts an original concerto from Philip Glass.The minimalist, yet romantic piece, which Glass…
Axiom Brass wants to crush the stereotype that their instrument family is only bombastic. The quintet plays with precision and expressiveness while…
The world moves on with a heavy heart this week in the wake of David Bowie's death. Over the course of his five-decade career, this legendary musician…
Pianist Valentina Lisitsa’s latest release takes on the challenges of Philip Glass’s work with a sensitivity that has not often been associated with his…
The KUAF Fulbright Chamber Music Festival wraps its season with Philip Glass's String Quartet No. 5 and a world premiere of Ryan Cockerham's piece "Front…
The Fuse New Music series concludes at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art Friday night with a spotlight on minimalist masterpieces from Philip Glass,…
The emotionally searing pianist Valentina Lisitsa celebrates Philip Glass in her latest release. As the liner notes attest, "Lisitsa explores the temporal…
Hear minimalism in concerto form when Adele Anthony performs Philip Glass' violin concerto along with the Ulster Orchestra on Thursday's Of Note with Katy…