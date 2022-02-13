Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
piano duet
“There is nothing quite like hearing the full 8 octaves of a piano sounding in all its orchestral richness,” states composer Terry Riley.Piano duet ZOFO…
Illustrious pianist Leon Fleisher collaborates with his wife and fellow pianist Katherine Jacobson on his latest release, "Four Hands." The album features…
The uplifting sparkle of Bedřich Smetana’s symphonic poem “The Moldau” never fails to entertain performers and listeners alike. This Friday, tune in to Of…
The piano duo known as ZOFO captures the multilayered complexity of Terry Riley’s music in their latest release. This collaboration between the…
We all know and love George Gerswhin's luxurious "Rhapsody in Blue" for solo piano and orchestra, a piece penned in only a few weeks and so massively…
The pianists of Zofo Duet explore the minimalist composer Terry Riley in their latest release, which was a collaboration with the composer. Catch…
Alice Sara Ott and Francesco Tristano approach the grandiose sounds of Rimsky-Korsakov, Ravel and Stravinsky via one piano for four hands in their latest…
Eva-Maria Zimmermann and KeisukeNakagoshi of the ZOFO Duet made their own arrangement of the epic Holst orchestral work "The Planets" for one piano with…