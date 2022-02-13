Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Prokofiev
Violinist Lisa Batiashvili first attempted a Prokofiev concerto at age 13, shortly after moving from Tbilisi, Georgia, to Hamburg, Germany. She remembers…
Hailed by The New York Times as a pianist “of a fiery sensibility and warm touch,” Anna Shelest's new album explores Prokofiev's first two piano…
Prokofiev's deftly lyrical Cinderella orchestral suite is transformed for two pianos by Mikhail Pletnev. Hear his rendering with Martha Argerich on…
Prolific Czech composer Bohuslav Martinu, born in an 1890s Bohemia, penned six symphonies among nearly 400 classical works in his lifetime. Hear the first…
Prokofiev was commissioned by the Library of Congress to attempt his first string quartet, which he composed on the road, away from Russia throughout the…