Real People Real Conversations
-
On today’s show, we spend most of the hour listening to a discussion recorded in the Carver Center for Public Radio that is part of our ongoing series…
-
We spend much of our hour today talking with nine residents of northwest Arkansas in their twenties and thirties about living here at their age. We began…
-
Our conversation as part of a collaboration with Engage NWA continues with nine people in their twenties and thirties living in northwest Arkansas. We…
-
Eight of our nine guests for the latest Real People, Real Conversations special moved to northwest Arkansas from somewhere else. We asked for their…
-
We finish this edition of Real People, Real Conversations, with a simple question: what do you want to change in the next decade?