saturn
The rings of Saturn are in danger! Caitlin Ahrens explains why one of the most iconic images in our solar system is in peril on this installment of…
This episode of Scratching the Surface focuses on the tiny moon of Saturn, Dione and its unique geographical features.
On this episode of Scratching the Surface, Caitlin talks about Hyperion, one of the moons that orbit Saturn.
On this episode of Scratching the Surface, Caitlin talks about the Vims instrument, and how we used it to further analyze the composition of Saturn.
Labyrinths in Space? Yes, the elaborate mazes of Greek mythology may not just be a human invention. Welcome to Scratching the Surface with Caitlin Ahrens,…
This is Scratching the Surface with Caitlin Ahrens, the Pluto Manager at the Center for Space and Planetary Science. Saturn, the second largest planet,…
Welcome to Scratching the Surface with Caitlin Ahrens, the Pluto Manager at the Center for Space and Planetary Science. In this episode Caitlin breaks…
Welcome to Scratching the Surface with Caitlin Ahrens, the Pluto Manager! Today, Caitlin takes a look at Saturn's sixth-largest moon, Enceladus, and…
Welcome to Scratching the Surface with Caitlin Ahrens! Caitlin is the Pluto Manager within the U of A Center for Space and Planetary Science. This week,…