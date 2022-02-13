Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Schubert
-
Believe it or not Mozart wrote a concerto for three pianos and orchestra, which we'll listen to tonight plus Schubert's sextet and piano miniatures from…
-
Today's program is brimming with compelling classical as we hear from Mitsuko Uchida performing a Schubert piano sonata, a sextet written by a teen Carlos…
-
In 1824 composer Franz Schubert writes, in a letter to his friend, that he has “not written many new songs,” a claim that is just one example of how hard…
-
What's not to love about Mozart's brooding Symphony in G minor where contrasts abound? Catch it from the Stuttgart Kammerorchester under Dennis Russell…
-
Franz Schubert’s 4th symphony is perhaps the most serious of his first six, named “Tragic” by the composer himself. But serious as it may be, at times it…
-
Violinist Itamar Zorman brings together the works of 19th and 20th century composers like Schubert, Brahms, Messiaen, and Hindemith on his remarkable…
-
When legendary pianist Martha Argerich was invited to the Swiss music festival Verbier in 2007 she was given carte blanche to invite whomever she wanted…
-
The KUAF Fulbright Chamber Music Festival kicks off tonight at the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall in the Fine Arts building of the UA campus in…
-
Franz Schubert is rumored to have penned his expansive 15th string quartet in merely 10 days in June of 1826 - chronologically between his "Death and the…