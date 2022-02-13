Science Friday

-
On this installment of Scratching the Surface, the Pluto Manager talks about the OSIRIS-REx Mission to 101955 Bennu, a potentially hazardous asteroid that…
-
Caitlin Ahrens talks about Elysium Planitia, the second largest volcanic region on Mars. In November 2018, Nasa's InSight mission landed in Elysium…
-
What if a black hole somehow made it's way through our Solar System? The Pluto Manager details the possible effects during today's Scratching the Surface.
-
Matt Damon made Martian farming look easy, but is it actually possible? On this installment of Scratching the Surface, Caitlin Ahrens talks about the…