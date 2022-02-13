Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Sebastian County
Local redistricting is supposed to be done by done by the election commission, but that might not be the case in Sebastian County. Michael Tilley of Talk…
During the last year, Arkansans impacted by the pandemic have sought assistance with rental payments and utility bills. One way to reduce the latter, is…
There have been very few Circuit Court jury trials held across Arkansas in the last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While there have been brief…
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, helps us remember restaurant owner Tom Caldarera, Jr. He also discusses a new hire at Leadership Crawford…
This week, voters in Sebastian County voted to end a tax that created about $6 million annually for the University of Arkansas Fort Smith. Michael Tilley,…
Fort Smith and Sebastian County government leaders have entered into discussions with the Arkansas Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy…
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses an increase in coronavirus cases in Sebastian County, school construction projects…
After rising steadily for weeks in Northwest Arkansas, cases of COVID-19 have now been increasing in Sebastian County too. On July 1, the area had 476…
The 100 Families Initiative, a program of Restore Hope, recently received a $1.67 million grant from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services to expand…
The Sebastian County Opioid Task Force is hosting a summit at Grace Community Church in Fort Smith this Friday from noon to 5 p.m. that includes four…